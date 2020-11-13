Marshall County Superintendent

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 8 minutes ago

Thanksgiving break.

Right now - the marshall county schools superintendent is in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus!

Doctor cindy wigley confirmed yesterday that she does have the virus.

Waay 31's sierra phillips is live at the marshall county schools district office now with who may have been exposed!

Dr. wigley told us that because of staffing shortages from coronavirus - she's been filling in as a substitute teacher.

And last week - she worked in 2 lunchrooms!

We learned that she tested positve on wednesday - and dr. wigley said she hadn't been in a school or in close contact wth students since friday.

Right now -- the district has 25 positive cases among students staff and faculty - with more than 300 people in quarantine.

The whole district is switching to virtual learning starting today - and it will continue through january 5th.

Dr. wigley explained that the district hsa taken steps to try and make that transition easier for parents and students "our district is currently finalizing professional development for teachers in the excel ed program.

This program was purchased from audio enhancement and will provide teachers with a tool to livestream or record lessons for remote learning," next week all the schools will be deep cleaned.

Teachers will reporting back on november 30th - but students won't be back till after the new year.

Reporting live in marshall