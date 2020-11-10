7-8 Pakistani soldiers killed in Indian Army's retaliation along LoC

Around 7-8 Pakistan Army soldiers were killed, and 10-12 were injured after Indian Army retaliated to the ceasefire violations done by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on November 13.
The Indian Army destroyed bunkers across the Line of Control in multiple locations.
The bunkers consisted of cache of ammunitions.
According to Indian Army, large numbers of Pakistan Army bunkers, fuel dumps, and launch pads have also been destroyed.
Pakistan Army on November 13 violated ceasefire along Line of Control in the Keran sector, of Jammu and Kashmir. Pak Army violated ceasefire by firing mortars and other weapons. A befitting response was given by the Indian Army.
At least eight Pakistan Army soldiers, including 2-3 Pakistan Army Special Service Group (SSG) commandoes were killed in retaliatory firing by the Indian Army in response to ceasefire violations from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. "The list of Pakistan Army soldiers killed includes 2-3 Pakistan Army Special Service Group (SSG) commandoes," Indian Army sources said. "10-12 Pakistan Army soldiers injured in the Indian Army firing in which a large number of Pakistan Army bunkers, fuel dumps, and launch pads have also been destroyed," the sources added. Earlier, three Indian Army soldiers were killed in two separate locations in Jammu and Kashmir while foiling infiltration bids by Pakistan-backed terrorists and ceasefire violations by the troops of the neighboring country. Two soldiers were killed in the Uri sector while one was killed in the Gurez sector, Army sources informed. Meanwhile, three civilians were killed and several other sustained injuries as Pakistan Army carried out unprovoked ceasefire violations in multiple sectors from Uri to Gurez along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army said. The injured have been admitted to the hospital.
Six civilians, including children were injured in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Sawjian area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir on November 13. The injured have been hospitalised. "Government should look into it, we are very scared. Shelling should stop," a local said.
Pakistan on Thursday started unprovoked ceasefire violation in four sectors of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. The four sectors where ceasefire was violated are Nowshera, Rajouri, Shahpur, Kirni..
Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir. Ceasefire violation occurred on Thursday (November 12). Pakistan violated ceasefire by..