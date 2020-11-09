Friday Sector Leaders: Airlines, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

Leading the group were shares of Spirit Airlines, up about 9.3% and shares of Mesa Air Group up about 6.8% on the day.

In trading on Friday, airlines shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.2%.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, up on the day by about 3.1% as a group, led by PBF Energy, trading higher by about 7.7% and Phillips 66, trading higher by about 6.4% on Friday.