Monday Sector Leaders: Construction Materials & Machinery, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

In trading on Monday, construction materials & machinery shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.3%.

Leading the group were shares of Tecnoglass, up about 10.9% and shares of Mohawk Industries up about 10.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, up on the day by about 4.3% as a group, led by Par Pacific Holdings, trading higher by about 22.9% and Marathon Petroleum, trading higher by about 6.5% on Monday.




