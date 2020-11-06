Biden: Georgia Blue First Time In 28 Years

(CNN)Joe Biden will win Georgia, CNN projected Friday, striking at the heart of what has been Republican presidential stronghold for nearly three decades.

The former vice president is the first Democratic nominee to triumph in Georgia since Bill Clinton did it in 1992.

Biden's victory adds 16 electoral votes to his tally, bringing him to 306 -- matching President Donald Trump's 2016 total.

With CNN's projection that Trump will win North Carolina, the final tally is 306-232.

In Georgia, Trump had raced out to an early lead in the counting, but Biden surged ahead as the votes from Atlanta and its suburbs were tabulated.