Malls Adapting To COVID For Black Friday Shopping

Black Friday is just two weeks away but, just like with so many other events this year, coronavirus will have a major impact on it.

Waay31's megan reyna is live outside parkway place mall with how they are prepping for the day full of deals, and why it may not be the same large crowds as before, megan?

A lot of those black friday deals are already underway here inside this mall and will last beyond just that one day.

For many stores inside -- they are hoping people still come out and shop -- just not all at once.

Nats mansfield says: "it's definitely been hard."

At leaf in creek -- a local small business inside parkway place mall -- online sales kept them afloat this past spring and summer.

Mansfield says: "we're really blessed to have that opportunity to still bring in money, while we were shut down."

The retailer has been seeing steady traffic since it re- opened -- but manager brianna mansfield is hoping the holiday season gives them the extra boost in sales they need.

Mansfield says: "we're definitely still doing the big sales on black friday."

But like many stores -- they are also spreading out deals throughout the holiday season.

A common theme throughout the mall.

Bell says: "the times where black friday is truly just on friday after thanksgiving.

I think that that is completely shifted."

Molly bell is the general manager at parkway place mall.

She says since the mall has re- opened -- it's followed the state's guidelines on reducing the spread of coronavirus.

However -- right now -- there is not a limit on store capacity.

Bell says: "we're working with each retailer that has their own capacity restriction within their store, and really where we come into play in that is giving them the needed resources to be able to cue their line outside their store and make sure that shoppers know to wear their masks and know how to follow the guidelines."

Which is why leaf in creek plans to limit capacity black friday and place arrows on the ground to keep traffic moving in one direction.

Mansfield says: "we still want people to feel comfortable when they come in for black friday cause if that is the day they want to shop and get all their stuff done we want to make people feel comfortable while shopping."

The mall will be open at 6-am on friday november 27th and will close at 9 p-m.

Don't forget your masks -- and make a plan ahead of time on what you want to purchase to limit how much time you're inside the mall.

Reporting live in hsv mr waay 31 news bridge street town centre is also prepping for black friday.

A spokesperson told us each store has it's own policies in place for capacity - but the centre has placed social distancing