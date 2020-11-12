Video Credit: WKTV - Published 2 days ago

On Wednesday, the Governor announced effective Friday at 10 p.m., Bars, restaurants, gyms, as well as any state liquor authority-licensed business, will be required to close from 10 p.m.

local law enforcement weighs in on enforcing new covid rules

New covid rules to follow.

That includes restaurants and fitness centers closing at ten.

And a capping the number of people allowed in your own home.

Newschannel two's brent kearney is live here in the studio with how these new rules will be enforced.

The governor said local governments will be in charge of enforcing these new rules.

But based on what we heard from the oneida county sheriff this afternoon, self policing is going to the only enforcement happening regarding gatherings at your homes.

On wednesday the governor announced effective friday at 10 p.m., bars, restaurants and gyms , as well as any state liquor authority-licensed establishment, will be required to close from 10 p.m.

To 5 a.m.

Daily.

The governor also reducing the maximum number of people per gathering to ten.

This all coming after the state says halloween parties and indoor gatherings caused the virus to spread across the area.

And as thanksgiving is right around the corner, we spoke to the oneida county sheriff about the possibility of enforcing this issue.

And he came right out and said, it wont be possible.

"do i expect my people to go into homes, absolutely not.

It wont be happening, we're not spying on anybody or looking in anybody's windows.

We have zero authority to do that.

I'm certainly not about to cross that line."

"we are not going to be going into that home unless there's reason or authority to go into that home or if we're welcomed into that home.

But it's putting law enforcement in a very difficult place."

The sheriff said bars and restaurants and other public places are a different story.

The health department can issue cease and desist orders or issue fines to businesses that violates the rules.

The state liquor authority can also suspend liquor licenses to bars that serve past 10pm.

These new rules go in effect tonight at 10pm.

In the studio brent kearney news channel 2 the utica public library is watching the rising