Cautious optimism about COVID-19 vaccine among Allen Co. health officials

The goal so far in the fight against COVID-19 has been to limit the spread and flatten the curve, but more needs to be done to completely stop it from spreading throughout the community.

The big news on the covid-19 front besides the rising numbers of cases and deaths throughout the country...vaccines.

Signs are positive that vaccines... when they are administered across the nation... will be succ caleb fox 55 saylor spoke with local health officials about how they view the early signs of success with the vaccine and what to expe available hundreds of people across northeast indiana are testing positive for covid-19 every day.

Doctor vishal bhatia with lutheran health network says the goal so far has been to limit the spread, but more needs to be done for covid-19 to stop spreading or covid-19 to go away, we have to flatten it enough that the transmissibility decreases at a rate that will not let the virus thrive, and for that, you need to have appropriate vaccination.

Vaccines by pharmaceutical companies are in the work, showing up to 90% success in trials so far in some cases allen county health commissioner matthew sutter says he has a cautious optimism about the vaccine success think we need to see the phase three data.

While i hopeful about that, we just know until we see the data.

Sayse already making plans for when the vaccine is available e been in talks with the state.

There are plans to move vaccines in, prob bly before there actually an emergency use authorization.

Those in the general public may have to wait months to get the vaccine, as bhatia explains the vaccination plan will start with keeping hospitalhe pen first initial stockpile would be to vaccinate the people who are directly taking care of covid patients, and then it would go in phases.

So, even if we have availability to mass vaccinate the population, i would think that would take two to three months to be able to be at that stage.

Caleb saylor, fox 55 news.

And no word at this time when those vaccines could be delivered to area