SpaceX To Launch 4 Astronauts To International Space Station Sunday



Hawthorne-based SpaceX's plans to launch four astronauts to the International Space Station on Sunday. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 01:04 Published 16 hours ago

Astronaut Doug Hurley Shares Insight Into Sunday's Historic SpaceX-NASA Launch



Tomorrow’s Space X Crew-1 launch will have the eyes of the world and proud Americans watching as history is made. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:44 Published 19 hours ago