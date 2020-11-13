SpaceX-NASA mission: 4 astronauts emerge beaming after successful docking at ISS|Oneindia News

A big cheer for NASA and SpaceX as the 4 astronauts on the SpaceX-NASA mission arrived at the International space station.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft that launched from Florida's Kennedy Space Center with four astronauts on board Sunday night safely docked with the the International Space Station on Monday.

The astronauts — Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker with NASA, and Soichi Noguchi, an astronaut with Japan's space agency — emerged beaming from the capsule about two hours later after a series of checks were performed to ensure that the spacecraft and the ISS had an air-tight seal.

They had been on the capsule for roughly more than 30 hours.

