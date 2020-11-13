Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SpaceX-NASA mission: 4 astronauts emerge beaming after successful docking at ISS|Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:17s - Published
SpaceX-NASA mission: 4 astronauts emerge beaming after successful docking at ISS|Oneindia News

SpaceX-NASA mission: 4 astronauts emerge beaming after successful docking at ISS|Oneindia News

A big cheer for NASA and SpaceX as the 4 astronauts on the SpaceX-NASA mission arrived at the International space station.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft that launched from Florida's Kennedy Space Center with four astronauts on board Sunday night safely docked with the the International Space Station on Monday.

The astronauts — Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker with NASA, and Soichi Noguchi, an astronaut with Japan's space agency — emerged beaming from the capsule about two hours later after a series of checks were performed to ensure that the spacecraft and the ISS had an air-tight seal.

They had been on the capsule for roughly more than 30 hours.

#SpaceX #NASA #InternationalSpaceStation


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

SpaceX launch marks start of ISS crew rotation flights on American-made commercial spaceship

SpaceX and NASA are teaming up to send "Crew-1" to the International Space Station. Four astronauts...
CBS News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

SpaceX capsule successfully reaches International Space Station [Video]

SpaceX capsule successfully reaches International Space Station

SpaceX’s newly launched capsule with four astronauts arrived on Tuesday at theInternational Space Station (ISS), their new home until spring. The Dragoncapsule pulled up and docked early on Tuesday,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published
SpaceX crew docks with space station [Video]

SpaceX crew docks with space station

SpaceX crew docks with space station.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:39Published
California Astronaut Aboard Historic Space X Flight Making History Of His Own [Video]

California Astronaut Aboard Historic Space X Flight Making History Of His Own

Victor Glover is one of the astronauts aboard the historic SpaceX rocket mission that will soon dock with the International Space Station. Glover is from Southern California and as Jeff Newman reports,..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:21Published