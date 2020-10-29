Matt Hancock: The Prime Minister can be just as effective in self-isolation
Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells BBC Breakfast the Prime Minister goinginto self-isolation "doesn't affect the amount of work he'll be able to dodriving forward the agenda".
The Prime Minister, who was admitted to intensivecare with coronavirus in April, has confirmed he was notified by NHS Test andTrace on Sunday that he must self-isolate and will now remain at Number 10 fora period of 14 days.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the NHS is “ready to inject hope into millions of arms this winter” as news of a potential vaccine gives promise to mass roll out. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Business Insider reports UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has placed himself under self-isolation.
The move comes after Conservative MP Lee Anderson, who Johnson spent time with last week, announced he..
Boris Johnson is self-isolating after coming into contact with an MP who hassince tested positive for Covid-19, Downing Street has said. The PrimeMinister, who was admitted to hospital with coronavirus..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:25Published