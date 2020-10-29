Global  
 

Matt Hancock: The Prime Minister can be just as effective in self-isolation

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:55s - Published
Matt Hancock: The Prime Minister can be just as effective in self-isolation

Matt Hancock: The Prime Minister can be just as effective in self-isolation

Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells BBC Breakfast the Prime Minister goinginto self-isolation "doesn't affect the amount of work he'll be able to dodriving forward the agenda".

The Prime Minister, who was admitted to intensivecare with coronavirus in April, has confirmed he was notified by NHS Test andTrace on Sunday that he must self-isolate and will now remain at Number 10 fora period of 14 days.


