Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hancock: PM’s self-isolation shows Test and Trace is working

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Hancock: PM’s self-isolation shows Test and Trace is working

Hancock: PM’s self-isolation shows Test and Trace is working

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the forced self-isolation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson shows that the NHS Test and Trace system is working “as it should”.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Matt Hancock Matt Hancock British Conservative politician

Matt Hancock: The Prime Minister can be just as effective in self-isolation [Video]

Matt Hancock: The Prime Minister can be just as effective in self-isolation

Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells BBC Breakfast the Prime Minister goinginto self-isolation "doesn't affect the amount of work he'll be able to dodriving forward the agenda". The Prime Minister, who was admitted to intensivecare with coronavirus in April, has confirmed he was notified by NHS Test andTrace on Sunday that he must self-isolate and will now remain at Number 10 fora period of 14 days.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:55Published

Eating disorders: Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock urged to act

 Campaigners says no-one should be dying from eating disorders in the UK, yet it happens every day.
BBC News
Hancock: NHS ‘ready to inject hope into millions of arms’ [Video]

Hancock: NHS ‘ready to inject hope into millions of arms’

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the NHS is “ready to inject hope into millions of arms this winter” as news of a potential vaccine gives promise to mass roll out. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:03Published
Health Secretary: NHS will be ready for when Covid-19 vaccine arrives [Video]

Health Secretary: NHS will be ready for when Covid-19 vaccine arrives

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the NHS is being prepared for the arrivalof a coronavirus vaccine, with people in the UK likely to be among the firstin the world to receive a jab for the virus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:18Published

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

Boris Johnson releases video during self-isolation [Video]

Boris Johnson releases video during self-isolation

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a message to the country via Twitter inwhich he says he has been forced to self-isolate for two weeks after cominginto contact with someone who had coronavirus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:36Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: UK's Johnson in quarantine but declares himself fit, working

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is as "fit as a butcher's dog" after being instructed to self-isolate for 14 days because he recently came in..
New Zealand Herald

Covid 19: Boris Johnson self-isolating as week of policy announcements begins

 The PM's plan to reset his government is complicated as he will now be confined to Downing Street.
BBC News
Boris Johnson self-isolating [Video]

Boris Johnson self-isolating

Boris Johnson is self-isolating after coming into contact with an MP who hassince tested positive for Covid-19, Downing Street has said. The PrimeMinister, who was admitted to hospital with coronavirus in April, is “well”and does not have any symptoms of the virus, according to a Number 10spokesman.It is understood that Mr Johnson was advised to self-isolate by NHSTest and Trace after meeting a small group of MPs in Downing Street onThursday morning, including MP for Ashfield Lee Anderson.Mr Anderson said onFacebook that he began experiencing symptoms of Covid-19 on Friday and, afterbeing tested on Saturday, received a positive result on Sunday morning.“ThePrime Minister has today been notified by NHS Test and Trace that he isrequired to self-isolate as a contact of someone who has tested positive forCovid-19,” the Number 10 spokesman said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:25Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Sunak: Government getting on with delivering priorities [Video]

Sunak: Government getting on with delivering priorities

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has insisted that the government is "getting on with delivering the people's priorities" during a visit to Silvertown in east London to promote freeports. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:55Published
Labour claim PM’s office ‘distracted’ by ‘infighting' [Video]

Labour claim PM’s office ‘distracted’ by ‘infighting'

Labour’s Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has claimed that 10 Downing Street is “totally distracted” by “infighting” and “squabbling” instead of providing leadership during the coronavirus crisis. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:53Published
Damon Hill hails 'best of all time' Lewis Hamilton [Video]

Damon Hill hails 'best of all time' Lewis Hamilton

Former Formula One driver Damon Hill has described Lewis Hamilton as "a great champion" and "the best of all time" following the Mercedes driver's record-equalling seventh World Championship. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:52Published
Jimmy Tarbuck pays tribute to 'generous' Des O'Connor [Video]

Jimmy Tarbuck pays tribute to 'generous' Des O'Connor

Comedian Jimmy Tarbuck has paid tribute to TV legend Des O'Connor, who has died aged 88. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:23Published

Related videos from verified sources

Thousands of Covid contacts still not told to self-isolate [Video]

Thousands of Covid contacts still not told to self-isolate

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed thousands of potential Covid contacts have still not been told to self-isolate after a glitch in the test and trace system. Speaking in the Commons, he..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:02Published
£10,000 fines for breaching self-isolation rule [Video]

£10,000 fines for breaching self-isolation rule

A look at the new fines that come in on September 28 for breaching the ruleson self-isolating. People in England who refuse an order to self-isolate willface fines of up to £10,000, the Government has..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published