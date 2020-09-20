Hancock: PM’s self-isolation shows Test and Trace is working

Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells BBC Breakfast the Prime Minister goinginto self-isolation "doesn't affect the amount of work he'll be able to dodriving forward the agenda". The Prime Minister, who was admitted to intensivecare with coronavirus in April, has confirmed he was notified by NHS Test andTrace on Sunday that he must self-isolate and will now remain at Number 10 fora period of 14 days.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the NHS is “ready to inject hope into millions of arms this winter” as news of a potential vaccine gives promise to mass roll out. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Boris Johnson is self-isolating after coming into contact with an MP who hassince tested positive for Covid-19, Downing Street has said. The PrimeMinister, who was admitted to hospital with coronavirus in April, is “well”and does not have any symptoms of the virus, according to a Number 10spokesman.It is understood that Mr Johnson was advised to self-isolate by NHSTest and Trace after meeting a small group of MPs in Downing Street onThursday morning, including MP for Ashfield Lee Anderson.Mr Anderson said onFacebook that he began experiencing symptoms of Covid-19 on Friday and, afterbeing tested on Saturday, received a positive result on Sunday morning.“ThePrime Minister has today been notified by NHS Test and Trace that he isrequired to self-isolate as a contact of someone who has tested positive forCovid-19,” the Number 10 spokesman said.
A look at the new fines that come in on September 28 for breaching the ruleson self-isolating. People in England who refuse an order to self-isolate willface fines of up to £10,000, the Government has..
