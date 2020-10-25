|
|
|
Chris Pratt to play Star-Lord in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Chris Pratt to play Star-Lord in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'
Chris Pratt will play his 'Guardians of the Galaxy' alter-ego Star-Lord in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Chris Pratt will reportedly join the cast of the upcoming fourth Thor movie, Thor: Love and Thunder,...
Just Jared - Published
Also reported by •The Wrap •ContactMusic •Indian Express
|
*Release date :* February 18, 2022
*Synopsis :* ...
AceShowbiz - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources
|