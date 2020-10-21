Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks on COVID-19 restrictions

Gretchen Whitmer joined 7 Action News This Morning to talk about the new COVID-19 restrictions and respond to Republican lawmakers' criticism.

The U.S. has surpassed 11 million coronavirus cases. Michigan halts classes, indoor dining for 3...

Dr. Scott Atlas walked back a tweet urging people to "rise up" against new Covid restrictions imposed...

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to announce new restrictions Sunday to combat the spread of...