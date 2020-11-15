Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'We've got to act': Michigan imposes COVID-19 restrictions

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:06s - Published
'We've got to act': Michigan imposes COVID-19 restrictions

'We've got to act': Michigan imposes COVID-19 restrictions

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Sunday ordered a ban on in-person high school and college classes as well as indoor dining service for three weeks starting on Wednesday as increasingly cold weather drives people indoors where the virus can spread more easily.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Gretchen Whitmer Gretchen Whitmer 49th Governor of Michigan

Top Trump pandemic adviser tells Michigan to "rise up" against restrictions

 Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced more stringent restrictions on schools and businesses in response to a surge in coronavirus cases.
CBS News

Coronavirus updates: US surpasses 11M infections, 246K deaths; Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer defends 'following reputable scientists'

 The U.S. has surpassed 11 million coronavirus cases. Michigan halts classes, indoor dining for 3 weeks. U.S. death toll tops 246K. Latest COVID news.
 
USATODAY.com

Michigan governor announces new COVID restrictions

 Governor Gretchen Whitmer's administration on Sunday ordered high schools and colleges to stop in-person classes, closed restaurants to indoor dining and stopped..
USATODAY.com

Michigan Michigan State of the United States of America

Former Ohio State QB Cardale Jones wants Cincinnati in Big Ten for Michigan, Penn State

 Cardale Jones suggested in a tweet that the Big Ten is sending Michigan and Penn State to the American Athletic Conference in exchange for Cincinnati.
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories November 16 A

 Here's the latest for Monday November 16th: Trump campaign drops part of Pennsylvania lawsuit; Michigan and Washington announce new COVID restrictions; Cuomo..
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

Top Trump pandemic adviser tells Michigan to "rise up" against restrictions

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced more stringent restrictions on schools and businesses in...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •NewsmaxUSATODAY.comHaaretz


Trump coronavirus advisor Scott Atlas urged people to 'rise up' against new restrictions in Michigan, then said he wasn't trying to encourage violence

The comments came a month after the FBI foiled a far-right group's plan to kidnap Michigan Gov....
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comMediaiteHaaretz


New 3-week COVID-19 restrictions to shut down Michigan colleges, high schools, casinos

In-person classes at Michigan high schools and colleges will be suspended for three weeks under...
Upworthy - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks on COVID-19 restrictions [Video]

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks on COVID-19 restrictions

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined 7 Action News This Morning to talk about the new COVID-19 restrictions and respond to Republican lawmakers' criticism.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 04:20Published
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer responds to Republican criticism over new restrictions [Video]

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer responds to Republican criticism over new restrictions

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined 7 Action News This Morning to talk about the new COVID-19 restrictions and respond to Republican lawmakers' criticism.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:05Published
Restaurant owners and workers react to new COVID restrictions [Video]

Restaurant owners and workers react to new COVID restrictions

Restaurant owners and workers react to new COVID-19 restrictions shutting down restaurants and several other businesses.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:18Published