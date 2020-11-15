'We've got to act': Michigan imposes COVID-19 restrictions
Video Credit:
Reuters Studio
- Duration: 01:06s - Published
3 minutes ago
'We've got to act': Michigan imposes COVID-19 restrictions
Michigan Governor
Gretchen Whitmer on Sunday ordered a ban on in-person high school and college classes as well as indoor dining service for three weeks starting on Wednesday as increasingly cold weather drives people indoors where the virus can spread more easily.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
AP Top Stories November 16 A Here's the latest for Monday November 16th: Trump campaign drops part of Pennsylvania lawsuit; Michigan and Washington announce new COVID restrictions; Cuomo..
USATODAY.com
6 hours ago
Related news from verified sources
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced more stringent restrictions on schools and businesses in...
CBS News - Published
2 hours ago Also reported by •
Newsmax • USATODAY.com • Haaretz
The comments came a month after the FBI foiled a far-right group's plan to kidnap Michigan Gov....
Business Insider - Published
4 hours ago Also reported by •
USATODAY.com • Mediaite • Haaretz
In-person classes at Michigan high schools and colleges will be suspended for three weeks under...
Upworthy - Published
17 hours ago
Related videos from verified sources