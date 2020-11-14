TDFN Week 13, Pt. 3

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 1 day ago

Cartersville at Calhoun, McCallie at Christian Brothers

Trevor lawrence's alma mata cartersville saw their state record 62-game regular season winning streak snapped earlier this season.

Calhoun would love to stamp another regular season 'l' on the hurricanes tonight in a showdown of power-house programs. the hurricanes produce big time college talent.

This year their quarterback carlos del rio-wilson is going to florida.

But on this play, he's going down, courtesy of the yellow jackets brett garland.

With the hurricanes up 3-0 in the second quarter, wilson takes off.

He doesn't look big enough to play in the s-e-c does he?

Yeah.

From there it's the handoff to quante jennings for the touchdown.

10-0 hurricanes.

Wasn't long before calhoun was knocking on the door.

From about the five, christian lewis the fake.

He gets right at the one, and he never goes down.

Lewis actually gets tossed in the end zone by cartersville, but the refs had already blown the whistile.

Didn't matter, lewis would score on the sneak to make it a 10-7 game.

Only problem for calhoun.

They left 45 seconds on the clock.

Wilson took the canes down the field, hitting devonte ross, who spins out of a couple of tackles and scores with six seconds left in the half to make it 17-7 at the break.

Cartersville posts a 31-14 victory.

Mccallie making the longgg bus ride to memphis to play christian brothers.

== after all that driving, have to make the trip worth it.

Receiver emile bellerose gets the blue tornado on the board with a four yard touchdown.

Tied at 7.

=== christian brothers forced to punt.

Returner michael may has plenty of room to run.

He flies 46 yards for the touchdown.

14-7 mccallie.

=== that opened the flood gates.

Second quarter, receiver kenzy paul takes qb william riddle's pass 25 yards to the endzone.

21-7 mccallie.

=== but the piesta resitance comes next drive.

Lookout!!!

Receiver jose osa catches it over his head, leaves the defender in his dust.

Brings it home to chattanooga... 73 yards.

Blue tornado brings the win home too.

42-28 the final.

North murray 35 adairsville 42 ringgold 23 sonoraville 26