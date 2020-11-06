Global  
 

COVID-19: Mass testing continues in Liverpool

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:28s - Published
Liverpool FC continues to roll out coronavirus tests to the public as questions remain over the effectiveness of mass testing.


'It's like being at the Ritz': Troops helping with mass testing leave cheeky reviews for Liverpool digs

'It's like being at the Ritz': Troops helping with mass testing leave cheeky reviews for Liverpool digs Soldiers who have been drafted into Liverpool to help deliver the city's mass coronavirus testing...
Sky News - Published

Liverpool coronavirus mass-testing pilot ‘going in right direction’

A pilot of mass coronavirus testing in Liverpool is “going in the right direction” but more...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Robin Swann aims to push for an 'ambitious' mass Covid-19 testing programme

Robin Swann aims to push for an 'ambitious' mass Covid-19 testing programme The Health Minister has said Northern Ireland should push for a mass testing system as seen in...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Liverpool introduces mass testing for secondary school pupils [Video]

Soldiers are manning sites all over the city after the army was been drafted in to carry out the tests. The first phase of a government scheme known as 'Operation moonshot'.

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:34Published
Coronavirus: Mass testing begins in Liverpool [Video]

2,000 army staff have been deployed to help roll out testing in Liverpool in a pilot scheme designed to reduce the virus spread.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:14Published
Mass coronavirus testing begins in Liverpool [Video]

Mass testing for coronavirus has begun in Liverpool. Everyone living and working in the city will be tested for the virus, whether they have symptoms or not. The aim of ‘Operation Moonshot’ is to..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:05Published