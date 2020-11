Liverpool has launched a pilot scheme which will see the entire population regularly offered coronavirus tests.



Related videos from verified sources Anderson: Hope Liverpool can return to Tier 2 after testing



Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson says he hopes mass Covid testing will help stop the spread of the virus, and drive the infection and hospital admission rate down. From Friday, people in Liverpool.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:14 Published 3 days ago Rapid Covid testing scheme is gamechanger, says NHS director



Covid testing director Terry Whalley says the new rapid Covid testing scheme is a "gamechanger", explaining he hoped 50 to 60,000 people could be tested each day. The pilot is being trialled in.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:27 Published 3 days ago Robert Jenrick: Mass testing in Liverpool will be 'as simple and accessible as possible'



Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said a mass testing scheme in Liverpool wouldbe made “as simple and accessible as possible”. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09 Published 3 days ago