Salvation Army prepping for Thanksgiving meal, volunteers still needed in Tupelo

Workers and volunteers at the Salvation Army in Tupelo are starting to put together their annual Thanksgiving meal.

The salvation army served up thanksgiving dinner at its location in tupelo for 50 years.

Wtva's chelsea brown is live in tupelo with how the coronavirus has changes the plans for this year's meal.

I am here at the salvation army, where in about a week and a half hundreds of folks will be lining up to pick up their thanksgiving meal.

I spoke with major whitney morton about how you can help the salvation army get ready for this huge event.

"that smoke turkey for thanksgiving..

There is nothing like that."

The salvation army sent their turkeys to the tupelo smokehouse barbecue by jim.

Major whitney morton said it takes about 3 days to prepare all of the sides for the meals.

"but we are still having that sense of community, neighbor helping neighbor, friend of friend and having great thanks of each other."

The nonprofit still needs volunteers to help package all of the meals on thanksgiving.

If you want to help, major whitney morton asked that you to call in advance.

"we do have just a limited number of positions that we have in the building because of social distancing."

The salvation army won't have dine-in service this year because of the coronavirus.

Also, volunteers won't serve home-made desserts.

They will bring the plates to your car.

Major whitney morton says last year only about 60 people dined in.

"with that in mind we feel a little better about it, but i am going to miss sitting around the table."

When you come to pick up the meals for yourself or to deliver to neighbors, you will have to come from carnation street near the walmart neighborhood market.

You can exit the driveway closest to church street.

Live in tupelo, chelsea brown, wtva 9 news houlka attendance