Moderna claims, 'Covid vaccine more than 94% effective', Donald Trump takes credit | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Another news of relief as the world race towards an effective Covid-19 vaccine rages on, US biotech firm Moderna on Monday announced its experimental vaccine against Covid-19 was more than 94% percent effective.

Moderna released early results from a clinical trial with more than 30,000 participants, after American pharmaceutical company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech last week said their vaccine was 90 percent effective.

Moderna plans to submit applications for emergency approval around the world within weeks, and says it expects to have approximately 20 million doses ready to ship in the US by the end of the year.

