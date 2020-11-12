|
Kim Ng makes baseball history in Miami
'It feels amazing' - MLB's first female GM
[NFA] Kim Ng, the first female general manager in the MLB, says her historic appointment feels 'amazing', but she also feels the pressure to perform. Emma Jehle has more.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:53Published
