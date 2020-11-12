Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kim Ng makes baseball history in Miami

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:52s - Published
Kim Ng makes baseball history in Miami
Ng becomes first female general manager of a Major League Baseball team.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kim Ng Kim Ng American baseball executive

'It feels amazing' - MLB's first female GM [Video]

'It feels amazing' - MLB's first female GM

[NFA] Kim Ng, the first female general manager in the MLB, says her historic appointment feels 'amazing', but she also feels the pressure to perform. Emma Jehle has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:53Published
'It feels amazing,' MLB's first female GM [Video]

'It feels amazing,' MLB's first female GM

[NFA] Kim Ng, the first female general manager in the MLB, says her historic appointment feels 'amazing', but she also feel the pressure to perform. Emma Jehle has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:53Published

Miami Miami City in Florida, United States

Antonio Brown Accused of Smashing Security Camera, Dodges Criminal Charges

 Antonio Brown was named in a police report in Oct. -- after allegedly going berserk at a guard gate stand at his swanky Miami community back in October, smashing..
TMZ.com

College football winners and losers from Week 11: Penn State drops to 0-4 while Hoosiers stay hot

 The list of winners and losers from Week 11 of the college football season includes Penn State, Miami and Army.
USATODAY.com

Justice Dept. Finds ‘Poor Judgment’ but No Misconduct in 2006 Jeffrey Epstein Inquiry

 The results of an internal investigation into Miami prosecutors’ handling of child trafficking allegations against the disgraced financier prompted criticism..
NYTimes.com

Major League Baseball Major League Baseball Professional baseball league

Related news from verified sources

Kim Ng: Miami Marlins hire first female general manager in MLB history

Kim Ng becomes the first female general manager in Major League Baseball history after being hired by...
BBC News - Published Also reported by •SmartBriefTMZ.comCBS 2CBC.caCBS NewsJust JaredUpworthy



Related videos from verified sources

Miami Marlins Introduce Kim Ng, MLB's 1st Female GM [Video]

Miami Marlins Introduce Kim Ng, MLB's 1st Female GM

CBS4's Steve Goldstein reports Ng is not only the highest-ranking woman in baseball operations, she is the first female GM among the four major professional sports leagues in North America and the..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:51Published
Miami Marlins Welcome Kim Ng As New General Manager [Video]

Miami Marlins Welcome Kim Ng As New General Manager

Mg is now the first female GM In MLB history.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:59Published
Kim Ng Is First Woman GM in MLB History [Video]

Kim Ng Is First Woman GM in MLB History

Friday, the Marlins hired 51-year-old Ng as their new general manager.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published