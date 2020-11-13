Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kim Ng Hired As Miami Marlins GM, First Female At Position

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:36s - Published
Kim Ng Hired As Miami Marlins GM, First Female At Position

Kim Ng Hired As Miami Marlins GM, First Female At Position

Kim Ng is the highest-ranking woman in Major League Baseball as she the first woman general manager of the Miami Marlins..


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Spain: In opportunity long overdue, Kim Ng lands GM job in MLB

After 30 years in baseball, Kim Ng shattered another glass ceiling when the Miami Marlins made her...
ESPN - Published

Kim Ng: Miami Marlins hire first female general manager in MLB history

Kim Ng becomes the first female general manager in Major League Baseball history after being hired by...
BBC News - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineJust JaredTMZ.comCBS 2UpworthyCBC.caNPRNewsmaxUSATODAY.com


Opinion: 'If you see it, you can be it.' Kim Ng's hiring as Marlins GM opens endless possibilities

Kim Ng is the first female GM of an MLB team, joining the Marlins. She's also the latest to crack...
USATODAY.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

The Miami Marlins Hire Kim Ng as First MLB Female General Manager [Video]

The Miami Marlins Hire Kim Ng as First MLB Female General Manager

The Miami Marlins have named Kim Ng the team's next general manager, as she becomes the first female general manager in Major League Baseball history

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 01:10Published
Kim Ng Hired As Miami Marlins GM, Becomes First Female GM In MLB History [Video]

Kim Ng Hired As Miami Marlins GM, Becomes First Female GM In MLB History

The Miami Marlins made history on Friday by hiring Kim Ng to take over as the team's new general manager. With the move, Ng becomes the first female GM in Major League Baseball History.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:00Published
Miami Marlins Hire Kim Ng, First Woman To Serve As General Manager [Video]

Miami Marlins Hire Kim Ng, First Woman To Serve As General Manager

A Major League Baseball team has hired the first woman to serve as general manager in the long history of the game; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:41Published