Woman Loses Her Orientation Underwater After Pool Dive and Smashes Head in Wall

This woman was at the community swimming pool when she decided to go for a dive in the water.

While taking the plunge, she did a spin on the diving board.

It didn't turn out to be the best move as she lost her orientation underwater and ended up smashing her head on the pool wall.

She came outside and brushed off the incident laughingly.

