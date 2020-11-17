President-elect Biden Chooses Democratic Strategist Michael Donilon As White House Senior Staffer

Donald Trump's 'I won election' tweet invites meme fest: Watch | Oneindia NewsWhen it was all but clear that Democratic candidate Joe Biden had won the election, US President Donald Trump declared on Twitter: I won the elction. This immediately invited a meme fest on the..
Barack Obama’s Advice to Trump, It’s 'Time' to ConcedeFormer President Barack Obama spoke about Donald Trump and the presidential election in an interview with ’60 Minutes’ on Sunday night.
President-Elect Biden Called On President Trump To Begin Transition ProcessMichael George reports President Trump continues to make false claims that *he* won the election, even as more members of his own party push back.