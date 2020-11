Related videos from verified sources Conan O'Brien says a burglar hit his talk show set: 'We got robbed Andy!'



Conan O'Brien said that the set for his late night talk show "Conan" was robbed. The host says they made off with laptops and a production slate. Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti Duration: 01:00 Published 3 weeks ago Conan O’Brien’s New Late Night Set Robbed



Conan O’Brien’s New Late Night Set Robbed Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:26 Published 3 weeks ago