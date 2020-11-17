Conan O'Brien ends his long run in late night for a new show on HBO Max

Global  
 

Conan O'Brien's late-night show on TBS is coming to a close.

Fans have enjoyed O'Brien's late-night antics for over ten years.

WarnerMedia announced on Tuesday the talk show will be wrapped up this June.

The late-night television host will be moving onto host a new show on HBO.

O'Brien is bringing a new weekly variety series to HBO Max.

No word yet on when the new show will hit the airwaves.


