Conan O'Brien ends his long run in late night for a new show on HBO Max
Conan O'Brien ends his long run in late night for a new show on HBO Max
Conan O'Brien's late-night show on TBS is coming to a close.
Fans have enjoyed O'Brien's late-night antics for over ten years.
WarnerMedia announced on Tuesday the talk show will be wrapped up this June.
The late-night television host will be moving onto host a new show on HBO.
O'Brien is bringing a new weekly variety series to HBO Max.
No word yet on when the new show will hit the airwaves.