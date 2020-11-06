Conan O'Brien Is Ending His Late-Night Show

O'Brien announced on Tuesday that after 28 years, he will be hanging up his late-night hat.

From 1993 to 2009, O'Brien hosted 'Late Night With Conan O'Brien.'.

He then had a brief stint as 'The Tonight Show' host in 2010.

'Conan' premiered on TBS that same year.

O'Brien will finish the 10th season of 'Conan' in June 2021.

After that, he's headed to HBO Max where he'll host a new weekly variety series.

I’m thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, and I look forward to a free subscription, Conan O'Brien, via statement