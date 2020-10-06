Wall Street ends lower as shutdown worries loom

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:25s
U.S. stocks retreated from record closing highs on Tuesday, ending lower as surging COVID-19 cases, the growing threat of a fresh round of economic lockdowns and weak retail sales data dampened the euphoria caused by potential vaccine breakthroughs.

Fred Katayama reports.


