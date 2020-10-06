Wall Street ends lower as shutdown worries loom

U.S. stocks retreated from record closing highs on Tuesday, ending lower as surging COVID-19 cases, the growing threat of a fresh round of economic lockdowns and weak retail sales data dampened the euphoria caused by potential vaccine breakthroughs.

DoorDash IPO filing shows surging revenue growth DoorDash, the U.S. food delivery startup backed by SoftBank Group, made public on Friday its regulatory filing for a listing on the New York Stock Exchange, setting the stage for a blockbuster IPO before the end of the year. Fred Katayama reports.

U.S. retail sales slow as pandemic weighs U.S. retail sales increased less than expected in October and could slow further, restrained by spiraling new COVID-19 infections and declining household income as millions of unemployed Americans lose government financial support. Fred Katayama reports.

Buy tech and small caps on pullbacks: trader Vespula Capital's Jeff Tomasulo tells Reuters' Fred Katayama the market's rotation from growth stocks to value stocks is a sustainable trend, but with stocks trading near all-time highs, he says wait to buy on the dips.

NEW YORK (AFP) - Wall Street pulled back from the celebration that followed good news on a potential Covid-19 vaccine, ending Tuesday's (Nov 10) session mixed...

Wall Street tumbled on Thursday as US coronavirus infections surged and investors weighed the timeline for the mass rollout of an effective vaccine. New York..

Women and ethnic minorities make up almost half of investment bank Goldman Sachs' new partners.

Elon Musk had a great day on Wall Street to start the week -- helping him leapfrog Mark Zuckerberg on the list for world's richest and landing him in a..