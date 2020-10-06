Wall Street ends lower as shutdown worries loom

U.S. stocks retreated from record closing highs on Tuesday, ending lower as surging COVID-19 cases, the growing threat of a fresh round of economic lockdowns and weak retail sales data dampened the euphoria caused by potential vaccine breakthroughs.
Vespula Capital's Jeff Tomasulo tells Reuters' Fred Katayama the market's rotation from growth stocks to value stocks is a sustainable trend, but with stocks trading near all-time highs, he says wait to buy on the dips.
U.S. retail sales increased less than expected in October and could slow further, restrained by spiraling new COVID-19 infections and declining household income as millions of unemployed Americans lose government financial support. Fred Katayama reports.
DoorDash, the U.S. food delivery startup backed by SoftBank Group, made public on Friday its regulatory filing for a listing on the New York Stock Exchange, setting the stage for a blockbuster IPO before the end of the year. Fred Katayama reports.
U.S. stocks fell sharply Tuesday to close lower after President Donald Trump said he was calling off negotiations with Democratic lawmakers on coronavirus relief legislation until after the election...