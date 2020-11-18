Owensboro Football Prepares For Postseason

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 2 minutes ago

Devils tell me they are still feeling the sting of losing in last year's state semi-finals..

And are ready to take it a step further this year.

Just over two weeks ago, Owensboro defeated Breckinridge County to complete the program's first unbeaten regular season since 1993.

You don't have a lot of time to reflect on accomplishments like that during the season because we're moving on and continuing ((jay )) to try to get better.

I mean it's exciting, we're happy for the kids.

While we're winning, it's easy to continue to build momentum.

We're excited and got all eyes on the playoffs and continuing to work hard in practice. We've got a nice open week, we've got beautiful weather and an opportunity to get better.

We've got a nice open week, we've got beautiful weather and an opportunity to get better.

It's huge, I mean this hasn't been done since my linebacker coach, coach Hall was here and to build onto the tradition and leave it for the younger guys, it's huge.

The red devils' historic season comes after they, and other programs in the bluegrass state were forced to start their season later than they otherwise would have.

It was just taking advantage of every opportunity we had coming to practice early mornings in the summer where we could only really condition, you know just taking advantage of that.

Gough- we worked hard outside of football.

I think that's an advantage this year.

We were getting our work in when we couldn't be at practice.

We were getting together getting to an open field somewhere, hitting the gym and just grinding in the off- season where other teams might have not been doing that together and i think that's helped us a lot.

The team made it to the state semi-finals last season, and would love nothing more than to return to that stage and finish the job this time around.

Wimsatt- the very first goal we set was definitely to win state.

We wanted to do that, we've been wanting to do that since last year, so we're sticking to it.

We lost that one last year and that left a sick taste in my mouth and I want to get back to there and I think a lot of the guys do and we have a bunch of younger guys and to put them in the position to know how it feels to play in those big games is what I want to do.

