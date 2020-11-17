Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine orders 3-week retail curfew to slow coronavirus spread

Global  
 

Ohio Gov.

Mike DeWine on Tuesday announced a three-week retail curfew running from 10 p.m.

To 5 a.m.

To slow the spread of the coronavirus as cases stay at near-record high levels.

Phone.

Ohio governor mike dewine instating a three week retail curfew to slow the spread of covid in the state.under the curfew businesses must close between 10 p-m to 5 a-m.dewine says this measure is needed to reduce cases and stop the state's hospitals from being overrun.

The governor says the curfew, paired with increased mask-wearing, could help cut contacts between people




