Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine orders 3-week retail curfew to slow coronavirus spread
Ohio Gov.
Mike DeWine on Tuesday announced a three-week retail curfew running from 10 p.m.
To 5 a.m.
To slow the spread of the coronavirus as cases stay at near-record high levels.
The governor says the curfew, paired with increased mask-wearing, could help cut contacts between people