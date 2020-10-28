Global  
 

Skip Bayless: Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott isn't a $15M man, he's a flickering bulb that's about to burn out | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless: Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott isn't a $15M man, he's a flickering bulb that's about to burn out | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless: Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott isn't a $15M man, he's a flickering bulb that's about to burn out | UNDISPUTED

Ezekiel Elliott’s rushing yards per game have dipped every year since entering the league and many are now taking note.

The Athletic’s Bob Sturm asks if it’s time for the Dallas Cowboys to move on from their star running back.

Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Zeke's decline.


Skip Bayless: Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott isn't a $15M man, he's a flickering bulb that's about to burn out | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless: Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott isn't a $15M man, he's a flickering bulb that's about to burn out | UNDISPUTED Ezekiel Elliott’s rushing yards per game have dipped every year since entering the league and many...
