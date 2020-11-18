FDA Approves First At-Home Rapid Coronavirus Test
The 30-minute test kit was developed by California-based company Lucira Health.
The test will initially require a prescription.
Testers will first collect a nasal sample.
The nasal swab is then placed into a vial, .
Which is inserted into a portable accessory that deciphers the test results.
Testers will receive either a positive or negative result.
The test's FDA approval comes months into a pandemic that has claimed the lives of nearly a quarter of a million people in the U.S. According to Johns Hopkins University, nearly 11.5 million people in the U.S. have contracted the virus