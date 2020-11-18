Midmorning With Aundrea - November 18, 2020 (Part 2)

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 3 minutes ago

If the pandemic is keeping you from seeing your family in person for thanksgiving, zoom is helping to make your holiday a little brighter.

The video conferencing app is giving away free unlimited video calls for turkey day.

Normally, a zoom call is restricted to just 40 minutes, unless you pay a minimum of 15 dollars a month.

But in something to be thankful for, zoom is free for everyone on thursday, november 26th, so your family gatherings don't have to be cut short.

So far zoom's video conferencing competitors haven't announced whether they will match the thanksgiving offer.

Webex's free plan clocks out at 50 minutes, while google's meet limits you to an hour.

As the holidays approach, many americans are turning to their own homes for the latest seasonal brew.

Nancy chen shows us the increased interest in home brewing.

Pkg "music stephan crump typically spends half the year on the road as a jazz musician -- but with covid forcing him to stay home... he has a different kind of composition brewing.

0206 so many people are at home right now.

And it's something i had always wanted to do, or long wanted to do but put off mostly because i'm always traveling 0215 the brooklyn father started his first batch of beer at home in april.

He quickly became a devoted brewer, even taking over a spare bathroom.

Home brewing supplies have been in high demand nationwide since the pandemic.

Starter kits begin around 35 dollars at bitter and ester in new york, where owner john lapolla says his business ádoubledá in late march before leveling out at about 15 percent higher than last year.

I've never seen anything quite like it 0009 // we've seen an increase in new people brewing and people getting really into the hobby 0016 nancy standup//0006 "th american homebrewers' association says there are more than a million homebrewers in the us -- with 40% of them starting in just the past four years.

And the group says interest is growing during the pandemic."

001 this minnesota brew store says the appeal for many customers is being able to devote time and patience to a new project.

Fri0155 pkg/0110 almost immediately once shutdowns started happening and people started staying at home more, just sales started rising 0118 the precise process can take about four weeks from starting a brew to enjoying a bottle... giving beginners an attainable goal.

I can't make plans right now -- whereas the brewing, it also requires planning and patience, because it's at least a one-month process from start to tasting... but it is something tangible that i can accomplish crump says he'll be toasting to that idea ... with a bottle of his own -- for a long time to come.

Nancy chen, cbs news, new york.

These are hard times for independent book stores.

They're struggling.

But in los angeles, the events of this difficult year have provided a surge for one local landmark.

Take a look.

The name of this iconic los angeles bookstore, esowon á means water over rocks& "we came up wit this slogan as water flows over rocks.

So does knowledge flow through books" those books have helped owner james fugate create a business that's lasted for 30 years in historic leimert park.

Hosting authors from toni morrison to figures like muhammad ali, rodney king, spike lee & and a young barack obama.

Sot "i thought at th time i said he probably should go into politics."

Community support has kept pouring in -- through the decades "black live matter" but 20 has brought a special surge in demand for books by black authors they have really been looking at all types of books dealing with race and racial issues.

This is my first time.

// i wanted to come to support a black-owned bookstore in my local neighborhood.

// and also learn about racial injustice and further my education the bestselling author of how to be an antiracist, ibram x kendi says it's one of his favorite places.

Eso won provides the literature that allows people to understand the nature of racism, you can't eradicate anything if you don't understand it.

Kendi has talked up the store, sending orders soaring "40 to 50 order went to 400 orders.

And then the next day it was over twelve hundred.

At a time when covid had threatened business, at eso won, the knowledge keeps on flowing "how did tha feel?"

It was incredible because, you know, we could pay all the bills &.

We have been incredibly busy ever since.

It hasn't stopped.

