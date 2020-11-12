Global  
 

COVID-19 update: Gov. Doug Ducey wants COVID-19 testing at airports, decides not to issue statewide mask mandate

Gov.

Doug Ducey and ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ on Wednesday encouraged Arizonans to continue to wear their masks, wash their hands, and avoid large gatherings ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, and also reiterated the restrictions that remain in place for bars, gyms, and restaurants.

But, he did not issue any further orders, such as a mask mandate or further restrictions on restaurants, bars, and other businesses.


