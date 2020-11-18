Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 4 minutes ago

We look back at what made Catharine Neely a coaching legend in East Ridge.

East ridge coach catherine neely died wednesday from covid complications at the age of 78.

She spent over 50-years of her life coaching the pioneers in volleyball and basketball.

Neely racked up over 2-thousand career wins, and she was inducted into the national high school hall of fame.

Her co-workers were kind enough to speak with us about what made her a coaching legend.

James:"it's a tough blow for our community.

We've lost a legend."

Sorrells:"they don't make coaches a lot like that anymore.

She is one in a million for sure, and she will be missed."

Mauser:"she is.

I wouldn't be here for 23 years if it wasn't for coach neely.

She has taught me so much.

She has held my hand and guided me in the right direction.

How i'm supposed to be.

How a lady is supposed to be, and like i said, she's just saw the potential in me, and i took that, and it will forever hold a place in me."

Reporter:"what do you think she will be remembered for the most in this community?"

Sorrells:"her character.

Who she was as a person.

How she loved children.

How she mentored and groomed children and prepared them for life.

For her it was always bigger than volleyball."

James:"her and my father were great friends.

I went to school here.

Coach neely used to holler, get out of my gym.

I'd holler it wasn't her gym and run and hide.

So i kidded her when we named the gym after her here well, it's finally your gym coach, you can tell me to get out anytime you like."

Sorrells:"fear the fro.

I remember those t-shirts.

I remember 'fear the fro'.

That's what she was known for.

That beautful fro she had, and she wore it with such distinction."

Reporter:"what does that say about her that she was able to coach two sports like that back-to- back."

Mauser:"uh.

Wonder woman."

Neely from 2014:"when you've coached for 48 years, and you've coached two sports.

You come in cotact with a lot of people.

And yes, it's nice to win.

But the thing i treasure the most are friendships and relationships.

If we win a game, that's great.

If we win a championship, that's great.

But that is all icing on the cake as far as i'm concerned because my friendships and relationships mean more to me than anything."

James:"she has probably had every great accolade bestowed upon her and completely deserving because she was just an awesome coach and an awesome person."