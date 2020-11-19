Hazel Green alum drafted to NBA

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 3 minutes ago

A historic night for hazel green high school!

The trojans saw their first ever nba player drafted kira lewis jr went 13th overall to the new orleans pelicans!

Sports director lynden blake is at his draft party in downtown huntsville now, where everyone is celebrating this exciting accomplishment i'm telling you what.

Tears came to my eyes when kira's name was called in the draft.

The meridianville native means so much to the entire north alabama community.

He's only 19 ya'll, and he's off to the big easy to start his pro career... everyone was on the edge of their seats waiting to hear his name called.

You can see nba commissioner adam silver announcing kira's name to the pelicans!!!

The point guard will join zion williams in new orleans..

The reaction of kira's friends and family say it all.

Eleated, pure joy.

Its a magical night in the rocket city.

Sports.

