TIME Names Johns Hopkins' COVID Dashboard A Top Invention Of 2020
TIME Magazine has named the Johns Hopkins University's COVID-19 dashboard a top invention of 2020.
Katie Johnston reports.
Eustice: Now is not time to abandon Covid measuresEnvironment Secretary George Eustice insists "now is not the time to abandon" Covid measures, however adds it's understandable to feel anxiety and apprehension over the "draconian" rules.
Prime..
Nationwide COVID-19 surge comes on the heels of holiday seasonThe U.S. suffered its deadliest day in the pandemic in more than six months. According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 260,000 Americans have now died from COVID-19. Despite the surge in covid..
Delray Beach librarian creates creative way to inspire reading through COVID-19 pandemicWhile living through the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve been encouraged time and time again to move activities, gatherings and even meals outside. How about reading? There is one local librarian who is..