TIME Names Johns Hopkins' COVID Dashboard A Top Invention Of 2020

Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:27s - Published
TIME Magazine has named the Johns Hopkins University's COVID-19 dashboard a top invention of 2020.

Katie Johnston reports.


