Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and Taylor Swift Win Big at the 2020 Apple Music Awards

On November 18, Apple announced the winners of the second annual Apple Music Awards.

Rapper Lil Baby was selected by Apple Music’s global editorial team to take home artist of the year.

His sophomore album, ‘My Turn,’ topped the charts in 2020.

He also reached the No.

3 spot on the ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 chart with his song, “The Bigger Picture.” .

Megan Thee Stallion was named Apple Music’s breakthrough artist of the year.

Her singles, “Savage Remix” and “WAP,” were both No.

1 and racked up a collective 300 million plays on Apple Music.

Taylor Swift was named songwriter of the year.

Her 2020 album, ‘Folklore,’ was the first album of 2020 to sell more than one million copies.

‘Folklore’ also set the record for most streamed pop album on a release day.

Swift thanked her fans for their support in an Apple Music press release.

It means a lot to me because the way that fans respond to the songs I write, and the emotional exchange, is what has really kept me going this year, Taylor Swift, via ‘USA Today’