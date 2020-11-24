Global  
 

Beyonce leads 2021 Grammy Awards nominations

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Beyonce is among the most nominated artists for the 2021 Grammy Awards with nine nods to her name, as Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish also score big nominations.


