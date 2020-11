After missing all of last season with an ACL injury, Klay Thompson is in danger of missing more time....



Related videos from verified sources Colin reacts to report that Klay Thompson has suffered a season-ending achilles injury | THE HERD



It's been reported that Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson has suffered a season-ending achilles injury. Colin Cowherd talks what this means for the Warriors, and if we will ever see Golden State.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:38 Published 46 minutes ago Shannon Sharpe on Klay Thompson's achilles injury: 'The days of Warriors running wild in West are over' | UNDISPUTED



After missing all of last season with an ACL injury, Klay Thompson is in danger of missing more time. While working out with other NBA players yesterday, Klay suffered a leg injury and now reports are.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:26 Published 2 hours ago