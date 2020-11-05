Decatur man charged after confessing to 25-year-old murder

Global  
 

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL
Sherman.

And i'm dan shaffer.

Today - the man on your screen says he's a murderer!

Decatur city police said - johnny whited - called them wednesday to confess to a crime that happened more than two decades ago!

The murder happened on george russell road in decatur back in april of 1995.

We first brought you this story as breaking on our midday news.

Waay 31's sydney martin joins us live from decatur police headquarters with more on the case- sydney?

Dan, najahe- yesterday- the police department recieved a call from johnny whited that he wanted to confess to the murder.

Detectives on the case say whited




