Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon tests positive for COVID-19.

SOS: No legal mechanism for GOP Wayne County canvassers to rescind votesThere is no legal mechanism for the two GOP Wayne County Board of Canvassers to rescind their vote, the Michigan Secretary of State's office said.
Two Wayne County Board of Canvassers look to reverse decision again after certifying election resultsTwo Wayne County Board of Canvassers look to reverse decision again after certifying election results
Tulsa Co. Sheriff's Office in 'crisis mode' as COVID cases riseTulsa Co. Sheriff's Office in 'crisis mode' as COVID cases rise