Bruins still to play Friday night home game

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 2 days ago

The team is looking at options to play outside of the state while under current COVID-19 restrictions.

Due to covid?

"*19 concerns./// (?

"(?

"(?

"(kaleb?

"(?

"(?

For austin bruins fans ?

"* the team announced tonight that it will play at least three more games.

Tomorrow night's home game against the minnesota wilderness is still on as scheduled.

The bruins will then take the road and head to janesville for the weekend for matchups on saturday and sunday ?

"* which will replace the series in march.

The bruins are currently discussing options with other teams for the opportunity to play outside of minnesota while they are