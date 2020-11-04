Lady Gaga reportedly in talks for Bullet Train Movie

Lady Gaga joins Brad Pitt for David Leitch movie ‘Bullet Train’



Oscar winner Lady Gaga has signed on to star alongside Brad Pitt in the new movie Bullet Train. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published 4 hours ago

Lady Gaga's Father Shows Support for Trump Despite Criticism of Pop Star Daughter | Billboard News



Lady Gaga's Father Shows Support for Trump Despite Criticism of Pop Star Daughter | Billboard News Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media Duration: 01:09 Published 2 weeks ago