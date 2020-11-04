Lady Gaga reportedly in talks for Bullet Train Movie
Lady Gaga is reportedly being lined up to star in David Leitch's star-studded hitman flick 'Bullet Train' alongside Brad Pitt.
Lady Gaga's dad voices support for Donald Trump after POTUS slams singerLady Gaga‘s father, Joe Germanotta, has lent his support to Donald Trump in the U.S. election, after the President publicly slammed his daughter.