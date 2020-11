VIDEO SHOWS: FC BARCELONA TRAINING SESSION / NEWS CONFERENCE WITH BARCELONA COACH RONALD KOEMAN TALKING ABOUT LIONEL MESSI SITUATION IN THE CLUB, ABOUT MATCH AGAINST ATLETICO MADRID / ATLETICO MDARID

Suarez signs two-year contract with Atletico Luis Suarez completes his move to Atletico Madrid from Barcelona.

Partey time for Arsenal, while Torreira and Guendouzi loaned out Arsenal seal permanent signing of Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid, with Lucas Torreira going the opposite way and Matteo Guendouzi joining Hertha Berlin on respective loan deals.

Simeone eyes ending Bayern's European dominance Diego Simeone backs his Atletico Madrid side to end Bayen Munich's winning streak in European competitions.

How an ageing Luis Suarez and a coming-of-age Joao Felix are leading an Atletico Madrid title challenge which could last the course.

I'll play Griezmann where I want, says Barca coach Koeman Barcelona coach, Ronald Koeman responds to reports that Antoine Griezmann is happier playing for France than Barcelona.

Juventus' ‘Ronaldo is not my problem’, says Barca's Koeman Barca coach Ronald Koeman hopes Cristiano Ronaldo will feature in Wednesday's Champions League match.

Koeman praises Messi after Setien attack Current Barca boss defends superstar Messi following criticism by former coach

Barca get third win in a row but fail to convince against Dynamo Ronald Koeman admits his side were lucky against covid-ravaged Ukrainians with stopper Marc Ter Stegen the hero

Pep Guardiola wants his former player Lionel Messi to finish his career at Barcelona, despite suggestions he will sign the Argentine for Manchester City.

BARCELONA (Dispatches) -A frustrated Lionel Messi said he is tired of being blamed for problems at Barcelona after he was...

