Former Gopher Football Coach Lou Holtz Tests Positive For COVID-19

Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:29s - Published
Former Gopher Football Coach Lou Holtz Tests Positive For COVID-19

Former Gopher Football Coach Lou Holtz Tests Positive For COVID-19

The 83-year-old former college football coach confirmed the test Thursday to Columbia TV station WOLO.

Katie Johnston reports.


