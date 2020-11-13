Macy's Pins Hopes On Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is on November 30 this year.

Due to the pandemic, many retailers aren't just doing in-store deals for Black Friday.

Macy's, which is struggling amid pandemic shutdowns, is expected to offer Cyber Monday deals on accessories, clothing, home goods, and more.

Macy's is making it extra easy for shoppers to get their purchases quickly.

The company is going out of it's way to attract customers, offering curbside and in-store pickup, as well as same-day and next-day delivery.