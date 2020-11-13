Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Macy's Pins Hopes On Cyber Monday

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Macy's Pins Hopes On Cyber Monday

Macy's Pins Hopes On Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is on November 30 this year.

Due to the pandemic, many retailers aren't just doing in-store deals for Black Friday.

Macy's, which is struggling amid pandemic shutdowns, is expected to offer Cyber Monday deals on accessories, clothing, home goods, and more.

Macy's is making it extra easy for shoppers to get their purchases quickly.

The company is going out of it's way to attract customers, offering curbside and in-store pickup, as well as same-day and next-day delivery.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Macy's Macy's Department store chain in the United States

Virus cases cast shadow over Macy's outlook [Video]

Virus cases cast shadow over Macy's outlook

Macy's reported a more than 20% drop in quarterly comparable sales on Thursday and said it expects that decline to continue into the fall, signaling a tough holiday season for the coronavirus-battered department store chain. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:11Published

Cashmere sweaters are more than 70% off at Macy's for Black Friday 2020

 This Black Friday 2020 sale on women's cashmere sweaters features discounts of up to 75% on a slew of top-rated selections—get the details.
USATODAY.com

Macy's just added even more incredible deals to its Black Friday 2020 sale

 Shop the Macy's Black Friday 2020 sale for tons of incredible discounts on everything from a popular KitchenAid mixer to holiday décor—shop top picks.
USATODAY.com

The best Black Friday deals to shop from Walmart, The Home Depot and more

 Shop all the best Black Friday 2020 deals from The Home Depot, Walmart, Macy's and more in one place—find our top picks here.
USATODAY.com

Black Friday (shopping) Black Friday (shopping) Friday following Thanksgiving Day

Kohl's is having a massive home holiday sale ahead of Black Friday 2020

 This early Koh's Black Friday sale on all things home includes markdowns on Cuisinart cookware, iRobot Roomba vacuuums and more—details.
USATODAY.com
This Black Friday Shopping Guide Will Help You Land the Best Deals [Video]

This Black Friday Shopping Guide Will Help You Land the Best Deals

It can be hard to find the best Black Friday deals. but some retailers, such as Target, Best Buy and Newegg are offering price-match protection this holiday season.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:28Published

Target releases Black Friday ad with deals on electronics, toys, more starting Sunday. What's different amid COVID?

 Target released its final Black Friday sales ad of 2020 with the deals going live early Sunday. Here's how the sale is different amid COVID-19.
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

Macy's is offering big discounts on Nespresso coffee makers and Kiehl's skincare ahead of Cyber Monday

Macy's Cyber Monday deals have already started, with deals on a Nespresso coffee and espresso maker,...
Business Insider - Published

Cyber Monday 2020: Everything we know so far, plus the best early deals from Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and more

Cyber Monday is the biggest shopping day of the year. Here's our guide to everything you need to know...
Business Insider - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals [Video]

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

((SL Advertiser)) Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 03:45Published
Shopping deals online expected to reach new records [Video]

Shopping deals online expected to reach new records

Cyber Monday is expected to hail big rewards this holiday season.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:32Published
Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals Not to Miss [Video]

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals Not to Miss

A few Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals you need to know about this shopping season.

Credit: LifeMinute.tv     Duration: 01:45Published