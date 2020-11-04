Perry football to host Baldwin, looking for first region title since 1959

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 9 minutes ago

... pat is good ... 14-7 mount de sales ... the cavs would go on to get the w ... 24-21 your final ... perry football looking to capture its first region title in 61 years on friday... but the panthers have one team standing in their way and that's the baldwin braves it's our game of the week on the end zone and it all goes down a herb saint john stadium the panthers are playing in back to back region title games, but have come up short both times they're 5-4 overall 5-0 in the region they got bounced out of the 1st round by baldwin two years ago the braves looking for their first region title since 2018 the same year they knocked the panthers out the 1st round ... they're coming off a 35-nothing win over spalding last week so far they haven't sniffed a loss they're 4-0 overall :01-:06 one thing about perry and this is been known for years is that they got great athletes and this group is no different.

They gotta bunch of skilled kids and kids that can play in the trenches.

This is going to be a very formidable opponent.

Kevin has done a great job since he took over that program some year ago :16-:22 they got really good running backs.

Offensively line is a nice size.

They got good speed.

Quarterback does a great job of managing the game and he can be dangerous too when he needs to be, so they just got weapons all over the field and we're going to try our best to contain them, play good football and see where it ends up at