How can Rishi Sunak plug the hole in public finances?

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:17s - Published
Chancellor Rishi Sunak is promising to put the public finances back on a“sustainable path” for the future as he prepares to unveil his first spendingreview.


Rishi Sunak Rishi Sunak British Conservative politician, Chancellor of the Exchequer

Sunak: Government getting on with delivering priorities [Video]

Sunak: Government getting on with delivering priorities

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has insisted that the government is "getting on with delivering the people's priorities" during a visit to Silvertown in east London to promote freeports. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:55Published

Diwali 2020: UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak lights diyas at 11th Downing Street for first time, watch here

 This is the first time in the history of the UK that 11th Downing street was lit up with diyas. Rishi Sunak, born to Punjabi Hindu parents, Chancellor of the..
DNA
Chancellor lights candles outside Number 11 ahead of Diwali [Video]

Chancellor lights candles outside Number 11 ahead of Diwali

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has lit candles outside 11 Downing Street ahead of Diwali on Saturday. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:26Published
Sunak: Virus rules have significant impact on economy [Video]

Sunak: Virus rules have significant impact on economy

The UK economy remained nearly 10% smaller at the end of the third quarterdespite posting a record bounceback in the summer, when many of therestrictions that had been placed on businesses to control the pandemic werelifted. Chancellor Rishi Sunak acknowledged that the health measures taken inthe past few weeks will have slowed down growth.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published

Sunak considers new public sector pay cap to shore up public finances

Rishi Sunak is preparing to impose a pay cap on 5 million public sector workers as he seeks to...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Chancellor Rishi Sunak 'cautiously optimistic' about the UK [Video]

Chancellor Rishi Sunak 'cautiously optimistic' about the UK

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said there are 'reasons to be cautiously optimistic' as he reacted to Thursday's GDP figures. The UK economy grew by a record 15.5% in the third quarter but remains 8.2%..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:46Published
Rishi Sunak says financial services will enter a new chapter after leaving EU [Video]

Rishi Sunak says financial services will enter a new chapter after leaving EU

Rishi Sunak says that it is the 'start of a new chapter for financialservices' after of leaving the European Union.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:52Published
Dodds: The chancellor is "always a step behind" with coronavirus support [Video]

Dodds: The chancellor is "always a step behind" with coronavirus support

Shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds said the Chancellor is “always a stepbehind”, despite Rishi Sunak extending the furlough scheme until March 2021.She stated it was "the Chancellor’s fourth..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:53Published