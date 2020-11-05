How can Rishi Sunak plug the hole in public finances?

Sunak: Virus rules have significant impact on economy



The UK economy remained nearly 10% smaller at the end of the third quarterdespite posting a record bounceback in the summer, when many of therestrictions that had been placed on businesses to control the pandemic werelifted. Chancellor Rishi Sunak acknowledged that the health measures taken inthe past few weeks will have slowed down growth.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:45 Published on January 1, 1970