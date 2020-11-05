How can Rishi Sunak plug the hole in public finances?

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has insisted that the government is "getting on with delivering the people's priorities" during a visit to Silvertown in east London to promote freeports. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has lit candles outside 11 Downing Street ahead of Diwali on Saturday.
Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The UK economy remained nearly 10% smaller at the end of the third quarterdespite posting a record bounceback in the summer, when many of therestrictions that had been placed on businesses to control the pandemic werelifted. Chancellor Rishi Sunak acknowledged that the health measures taken inthe past few weeks will have slowed down growth.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:45Published