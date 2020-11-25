Sunak explains decisions on public sector pay

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has insisted Britain is not turning its back on the world's poorest as he defended the government's plan to cut the foreign aid budget. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Rishi Sunak has said that the pay pause to some public sector workers is "for reasons of fairness". In his Spending Review, Rishi Sunak said nurses, doctors and others in the NHS will get a pay rise, but for the rest of the public sector, any increase will be paused, affecting firefighters, teachers, the armed forces, police, civil servants, council and Government agency staff. Mr Sunak added that the lowest paid public sector staff - those earning below £24,000 - would see their pay increased by at least £250. During a visit to Hammersmith Hospital, the Chancellor said it "wouldn't be fair or right to have an across-the-board increase in public sector pay". Report by Thomasl.
Diego Maradona’s former teammate has described the Argentina as “the very best in the history of football”.
Osvaldo Ardiles, who played alongside Maradona in the national team, said he'd remember his friend for his "extraordinary love". Report by Alibhaiz.