Sunak explains decisions on public sector pay

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has explained the government’s decision to freeze public sector worker pay rises, apart from NHS doctors and nurses and those who earn below the median wage of £24,000.

Report by Patelr.

